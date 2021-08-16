Managing Pain When You Have an Addiction

You have an injury, need surgery, or deal with chronic pain that interferes with your daily life. You need treatment for your pain. But you also have a history of opioid or narcotic addiction and aren’t sure how you’ll handle pain medication.

Opioids are drugs that relax your brain and relieve pain. They’re also highly addictive. Although doctors prescribe them less often than they used to, they’re still a common choice for pain management. In 2019, more than 150 million prescriptions were written in the U.S. for opioid drugs such as:

A history of opioid misuse can make pain management tricky, and not just because of the danger of addiction, says Trent Emerick, MD, program director of the pain medicine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh/UPMC Pain Medicine Program.

“Yes, there's more inherent danger, such as taking a medication that may trigger cravings that you’ve fought so much to avoid through recovery,” he says. But past opioid abuse also means you have both a higher tolerance for the drugs and a lower tolerance for pain.

“Whether it’s with prescription opioids or not, you need to have good pain management -- or even better pain management than other people who have never been on opioids before,” he says. “Not treating pain and trying to deal with it on your own is probably the highest risk of them all.”