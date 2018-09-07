Is There a Future for Safe Drug Consumption Sites?

In New York State, illegal drug use in the bathrooms of syringe exchange sites is something of an open secret – the state even issued a protocol on how to safely manage the practice years ago. But John Barry, executive director of the Southern Tier AIDS Program in Ithaca, NY, seeks an alternative: a facility where drug use is allowed to happen out in the open, in stainless steel booths. There, no one has to hide their drug use, and help is on hand. Barry believes that if he had such a facility, his team would be able to respond more effectively to overdoses and provide better care.

"Instead of having to essentially break into a bathroom, we could be there in real time with a person, talk to them about their injection technique so that they don't get abscesses, and give them a more nuanced intervention," Barry says.

Facilities like the one Barry is describing already exist In New York City. It’s called a supervised injection site (SIS). Also known as overdose prevention or safe consumption sites, the facilities enable people who use drugs to do so safely, providing access to clean needles, on-site medical care, and connections to social and health care services. While offering a space for drug use is federally illegal, New York City opened two SISes last November – the first such facilities in the U.S. – after getting authorization from then-mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health, the NYPD, and four district attorneys. The Department of Justice has so far declined to shut them down. A bill authorizing safe consumption statewide passed the Assembly Health Committee in May but had not advanced further as of June 2.