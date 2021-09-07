Alcohol is usually around at special events. But you don’t need a drink to have a good time. To find the right sober activity for you, ask yourself this question: What are you looking to get out of the celebration?

“It’s probably the social connection, the community, the esteem that it might bring,” says Eric Beeson, PhD, clinical associate professor at The Family Institute at Northwestern University in Illinois. “Does alcohol enhance that? Probably not.”

There are lots of reasons why you or loved one might not drink. You might be pregnant, have a health condition, take medication, or have a substance misuse disorder. Or maybe you don’t like how booze makes you feel.

No matter why you’re abstaining, here are some ways to celebrate without alcohol.