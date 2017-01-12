Another Opioid Scourge: Dangerous Infections

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Nov. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States has put hospital ERs on the front line, with staffers increasingly battling infections tied to the problem.

ERs are seeing an increasing number of patients seeking care for severe infections resulting from injected use of heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone and the like, new research shows.

ER radiologists are often the first to diagnose such complications, using X-rays, MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds to spot infections that typically result from the use of non-sterile needles, the researchers said.

Insights into how the opioid epidemic is playing out in the ER stem from a 12-year analysis that focused on more than 1,000 substance abuse patients who sought care for related complications between 2005 and 2016.

The findings reflect the fact that "the opioid epidemic is a national emergency," said study author Dr. Efren Flores. He's an ER radiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"The results of this study," he said, "are consistent with our daily practice, where we continue to observe an increase in the number of patients with substance use disorders that present to the emergency department for evaluation of complications related to their illness."

What's more, Flores said, many of these patients -- at an average age of 36 -- "are young adults who are in the beginning of their productive lives."

Though not a member of the study team, Dr. Paul Petersen noted that "this increase in infections related to IV [intravenous] drug abuse has been expected and is not surprising to the medical community as the opioid epidemic continues to rise in the United States."

Petersen is a core faculty member of the emergency department at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla.

"IV drug abuse can cause local infections at the injection site, either from bacteria mixed in the drug, on a dirty needle or on dirty skin through which the needle passes," he explained. "The bacteria can also grow in the bloodstream and prefer to accumulate and grow on the heart valves, causing valvular heart disease."