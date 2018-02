Driving May Be Risky Business on 4/20 Pot Holiday

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Feb. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- America's highways are decidedly less safe on April 20, a day when stoners publicly celebrate marijuana use.

Why? Researchers report there's an uptick in fatal traffic crashes on that evening, which for decades has been a counterculture holiday revolving around pot use.

Your risk of dying in a fatal wreck increases about 12 percent on that date, comparable to the increase in traffic risk that's been observed on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the analysis of crash data.

Teenage drivers have an even higher risk of dying in a traffic crash on that day, said lead researcher Dr. John Staples.

"Among drivers younger than 21 years of age, the risk of crash involvement was 38 percent higher," said Staples, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

The simplest explanation for the increase in fatal crash risk is that people are getting high and then getting behind the wheel, he suggested.

"Cannabis impairs key skills needed for driving. The public should know don't drive high," Staples added. "Impairment with drugs and alcohol increases the risk of a crash."

However, marijuana legalization advocates point out that this study doesn't pin the blame directly on marijuana use.

"The data in this paper does not identify whether any of the drivers involved in motor vehicle accidents on the day in question were either under the influence of marijuana or responsible for the accident," said Paul Armentano. He is deputy director of NORML, a group advocating for the reform of marijuana laws.

Staples works at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, which is located near one of the major North American sites for 4/20 celebrations.

"On April 20, we often see patient numbers surge, mostly related to drug use," Staples said.

To see whether the holiday had any effect on road safety, Staples and his colleagues gathered 25 years of crash data from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The investigators chose 1992 as their starting point because, a year before, High Times magazine published an article that widely popularized the notion of April 20 as a day to celebrate marijuana use, Staples said.