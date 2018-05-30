How Much Drinking Is Healthy -- or Not?

TUESDAY, June 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People who have a few drinks a week tend to live a bit longer than teetotalers do -- but even moderate drinking may raise the risk of certain cancers, a large, new study finds.

The research is the latest to look at the question: What level of drinking might be "healthy"?

It's a complicated issue to study, and that's led to some confusing public health messages, the researchers noted.

The new report does not put those questions to rest. But experts said it does suggest that if people already drink, they would be wise to minimize it.

It also suggests people shouldn't seek health benefits by having that second glass of wine each night, said lead researcher Andrew Kunzmann, of Queens University Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

The study, of nearly 100,000 older U.S. adults, found that lifelong light drinkers were somewhat less likely to die over the next nine years. That was in comparison to both non-drinkers and heavier drinkers.

"Light" drinking was defined as one to three drinks per week for both men and women -- a drink being a 12-ounce beer or a 5-ounce glass of wine, for example.

Kunzmann stressed that the results do not prove that light drinking, itself, brings any health benefits.

"We urge caution in interpreting these results," he said.

There could be many other things about light drinkers -- higher incomes, better diets or higher exercise levels, for example -- that explain their greater longevity. Kunzmann said his team tried to account for as many of those factors as possible, but couldn't weigh everything.

A researcher not involved in the study was more blunt.

"It's probably not the light drinking," said Timothy Stockwell, who directs the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria. "It's probably something else about those people."

But what about the evidence tying light to moderate drinking to a lower risk of heart disease?

Over the years, many studies have suggested that benefit -- but they've had flaws, Stockwell said. One major issue, he explained, is that former drinkers are often lumped in with "non-drinkers" -- and some of those former drinkers may have quit for health reasons or concerns about their drinking.