Opioids Driving U.S. Life Expectancy Decline: CDC

THURSDAY, Sept. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Life expectancy in the United States has declined for two years in a row, fueled by increasing death rates from opioid drug overdoses, suicides and chronic liver disease, a new government report shows.

"It's really the first time we've seen this multi-year drop" in decades, said Renee Gindi, chief of the Analytic Studies Branch of the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She's one of the lead coordinators for the report.

Babies now can expect to live 78.6 years on average, based on 2016 data that's the most recent, according to NCHS researchers.

That's down from 78.7 years in 2015 and 78.9 years in 2014.

"We've been talking about the fact that our children will live less long than we will, and that's clearly coming to pass," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

Worse, it looks like the trend will continue for at least another year, said Benjamin, who wasn't involved with the research.

Preliminary CDC data released in May showed continuing increases in the leading causes of death in 2017, he noted.

"I always tell people one year is interesting, two years is more interesting, and three years is a trend," Benjamin said.

Final longevity numbers for 2014 through 2016 were published Sept. 20 in Health, United States, 2017, an annual report produced by the NCHS.

Life expectancy at birth decreased by 0.2 years between 2014 and 2015, which was the first drop seen since 1993. It then decreased another 0.1 years between 2015 and 2016.

The opioid epidemic likely plays a large role in the continuing decline, the researchers said.

The age-adjusted death rate for drug overdose in the United States increased 72 percent between 2006 and 2016, and now stands at 19.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

There's also been a startling increase in the suicide rate. Between 2006 and 2016, the age-adjusted suicide death rate increased 23 percent, from 11 to 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people.