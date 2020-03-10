'Huffing' Deodorant Cost One Teen His Life

THURSDAY, Nov. 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Aerosol products are found in every household but can be potential killers, doctors warn.

Highlighting the dangers posed by "huffing," Dutch physicians outline the tragic case of a 19-year-old who died after inhaling spray deodorant to get high.

The teenager, who'd been in a residential drug rehabilitation program, died of cardiac arrest soon after, according to a new report on the case.

Such inhalant abuse -- also often called "sniffing" -- is nothing new. In fact, it has disappeared from the spotlight in more recent years, as rates dipped after the 1990s and the opioid epidemic increasingly captured headlines.

However, inhalant abuse remains common: A U.S. survey found that in 2017, close to 9 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds had ever tried to get high from common products such as cleaners, spray paint, glue, felt-tip markers or lighter fluid.

"Inhalant abuse has fallen off the radar a bit, but it's still common," said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicologist with the nonprofit National Capital Poison Center in Washington, D.C.

It's particularly appealing to kids because they can easily get their hands on household products, noted Johnson-Arbor, who was not involved in the new case report.

Beyond that, she said, kids may assume the seemingly benign products can't hurt them.

But this teenager's death illustrates just how misguided those perceptions are, Johnson-Arbor said.

The report, published Nov. 15 in the journal BMJ Case Reports, centers on a 19-year-old Dutch man who was in a rehab center for ketamine and marijuana abuse.

Without any drugs available, he reached for a personal care product -- spray deodorant -- in a quest to get high. He initially became hyper, "jumping up and down," according to the report, before collapsing.

Nurses at the center performed basic life support, and when paramedics arrived they discovered the man was in cardiac arrest. That means the heart has stopped and is no longer pumping blood to the rest of the body. Paramedics used a portable defibrillator to try to "shock" his heart back into a normal rhythm, but could not revive him.