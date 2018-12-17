Study: Today's Stronger Pot Is More Addictive

MONDAY, Dec. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Pot's increasing potency could make it more likely that toking will interfere with users' lives, a new study argues.

Compared to pot of the 1990s, today's marijuana contains significantly higher levels of THC, the chemical compound that causes intoxication, the research team notes.

This added punch may be associated with an higher risk of cannabis use disorder, researchers from the University of Michigan and Brown University conclude.

They said the THC concentration of pot confiscated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has increased steadily from 3.5 percent in 1994 up to 12.3 percent in 2012.

Meanwhile, average risk of developing cannabis use disorder increased by about 40 percent with every 1 percentage point increase in national pot potency, they found.

"It definitely is a signal that potency increases the addictive potential of cannabis," said senior author Brian Hicks, an associate professor with the University of Michigan Addiction Center. And there are no laws regarding potency, he added.

States with legal marijuana might want to hone their laws to make THC levels in pot products clearer for consumers, just as alcohol levels are displayed on liquor bottles, the researchers said. Currently, 10 states and Washington, D.C., allow recreational marijuana use and many more states allow medical use.

"We really need to look at the idea of regulating potency levels, and examining how potency relates to things you'd care about, like ability to drive and addiction potential," Hicks said.

"Levels have really gone up the last five years," particularly in pot products such as edibles and concentrates, he added.

NORML, an advocacy group for marijuana legalization, took issue with the findings, however.

Some prior studies have suggested that cannabis use disorder rates in the United States are actually declining, not rising, NORML deputy director Paul Armentano said. And he added that "cannabis lacks the dependence liability associated with many other controlled substances, including those that are legal."

In the new study, Hicks and his colleagues compared federal statistics on pot potency with data gathered on participants in the Michigan Longitudinal Study. That's an ongoing research project focused on families at increased risk for substance abuse disorders.