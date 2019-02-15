In States With Legal Medical Pot, Teen Use Is Down

THURSDAY, Feb. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Marijuana legalization has been sweeping across the United States, raising concerns that more teens will start toking as pot smoking gains in legitimacy.

A new study suggests that's not the case. Researchers actually found fewer teen marijuana users in states that have adopted medical marijuana laws.

States with medical marijuana laws had 1.1 percent fewer teenage pot smokers than states without such laws, researchers said.

"The shifts were small," said lead researcher Rebekah Levine Coley, chair of counseling, developmental and educational psychology at Boston College's Lynch School of Education and Human Development. "For every 100 adolescents, just over one fewer would report having used marijuana in the prior month following enactment of medical marijuana laws."

But the patterns were larger among certain subgroups. "For example," Coley said, "current use of marijuana decreased among male high school students by 2.7 percent. And use decreased by 3.9 percent among African-American students, and by 2.7 percent among Hispanic students."

For the study, Coley's team relied on data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a poll conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every other year. It tracks drinking, drug use and other risky activities among U.S. teens.

Researchers analyzed survey data gathered between 1999 through 2015 from 45 states, including more than 860,000 students.

Since the surveys covered more than 16 years, researchers were able to trace changes in teens' pot use in states that adopted medical marijuana laws, and compare them to use in states where weed remained illegal.

Interestingly, the longer medical marijuana laws had been on the books, the less likely teenagers were to use pot -- about 9 percent lower odds in states with laws five years old or fewer, compared with 32 percent lower odds if the law had been in effect for more than 10 years.

There are a couple of theories why this might be happening, Coley said.

"One is that medical marijuana laws change adolescents' views of marijuana, supporting the view that it is a medicinal rather than a recreational drug," Coley said.