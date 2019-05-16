Doctors, Patients Struggle with Benzodiazepine Use

May 16, 2019 -- Nicole Lamberson had what she now calls “the jitters.”

A newly minted physician assistant in a new job, she was having a hard time managing the stress that comes with a new career “and just life stuff.” Her doctor gave her a prescription for the popular anti-anxiety drug alprazolam -- better known as Xanax -- with instructions to take it as needed.

But Lamberson soon found herself struggling with worsening anxiety and insomnia when she wasn’t using Xanax, which is part of a class of commonly prescribed tranquilizers known as benzodiazepines. As her symptoms worsened, she saw a therapist, then a psychiatrist. She was diagnosed with depression and an anxiety disorder, which led to more prescriptions for more drugs. They didn’t help.

Doing some research on her own led her to testimonials from patients struggling to beat an addiction to benzodiazepines. Lamberson heard them discussing the same symptoms she was enduring.

“I was having pretty classic-type benzodiazepine issues, but I didn’t recognize it, because it happened so insidiously over time,” Lamberson says.

Lamberson’s experience put her on a long road to weaning herself off those drugs. She’s now an advocate for the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition, whose members are raising alarms for patients and doctors about the risks these drugs carry.

Along with Xanax, benzodiazepines include familiar brand names like the tranquilizer Valium (diazepam) and another anti-anxiety medication, Klonopin (clonazepam). They’ve been called America’s other prescription drug crisis, after the explosion of opioid painkiller use. They’ve left many people like Lamberson struggling to understand how they ended up facing a lengthy fight to give them up -- and now, doctors and at least one major health insurer are trying to beat back a rising tide of benzodiazepine prescriptions.

“There are all kinds of guidelines that exist, and have for quite some time, that specifically state these drugs should be restricted to short-term use of no more to 2 to 4 weeks except for extreme cases,” Lamberson says. She says she believes those are being ignored.