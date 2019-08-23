As Vaping Lung Injuries Grow, Doctors Seek Answers

Aug. 26, 2019 -- One person has died as a result of severe lung injuries linked to vaping. And it’s not clear yet what the prognosis for others will be as cases mount and public health officials seek clues about their cause.

The adult from Illinois who died is among 193 potential cases in 22 states of people hospitalized for the lung injuries, the CDC said last week.

Doctors say they are seeing injuries ranging from severe inflammation -- also called pneumonitis -- to bleeding in the lungs. “Injuries varied, with most including inflammation in the lining of the airway and some even have bleeding in their lungs,” said Louella Amos, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, who has treated some of the patients involved.

No cause has yet been identified, but a common thread joins each of the patients: All of them vaped.

“We have seen our previously healthy patients decline over the course of approximately a week to respiratory failure,” said Emily Chapman, MD, chief medical officer at Children’s Minnesota. Some needed respirators to help them breathe.

“While we have seen improvement in patients, we don’t know yet if they will recover fully or if the damage will have long-term effects. While patients may be out of the hospital, they aren’t necessarily out of the woods yet.”

Officials from the CDC, FDA, and other public health groups said during a news briefing Friday that they have not established that particular products are the culprit. In many of the cases, patients said they had recently vaped marijuana or other products that contain THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes its high.

Brian King, PhD, deputy director for research translation in the Office on Smoking and Health at the CDC, said there are a number of potentially harmful ingredients in e-cigarette aerosol, including lead, ultra-fine particles, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing chemicals. Diacetyl, a buttery flavoring used in e-cigarettes, has also been linked to severe respiratory illness.

While King can’t say for sure if they are the cause of the injuries, “we do know that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless.”