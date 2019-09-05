Are Vaping Ailments Linked to Bootleg Cartridges?

Sept. 5, 2019 -- As vaping-related lung illnesses continue to climb in the U.S., a California doctor is seeing a common connection to many of the patients he has treated: black-market vape cartridges.

Many of them also had been vaping THC, CBD, or some combination, says Milton Teske, MD, a public health officer for Kings County and an emergency room doctor at Adventist Health in Hanford, CA.

He and his team interviewed most of the nine patients with severe lung injuries related to vaping that have come to the Hanford hospital so far. It is about 30 miles south of Fresno.

"The one thing in common is that every single one had obtained [the vape] from a pop-up shop, or a stranger, or a friend of a friend," Teske says. "No one had obtained it from a licensed dispensary."

Pop-up shops open for an unfixed amount of time, advertise by word of mouth, and change locations often, says Nancy Gerking, assistant director of public health for the Kings County Department of Public Health. They follow no current regulations or safety practices, such as testing products for contaminants.

"All of them [also] had in common they had been vaping THC or CBD or some combination," Teske says. Both compounds are found in marijuana.

Public health officials are frantically trying to find the causes and sources of the rash of severe lung injuries. More than 200 cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported from at least 25 states, including two reported deaths.

While public health officials say they can't yet pinpoint a common cause or substance, the CDC says users report using THC or a similar substance in many of the cases.

E-cigarettes usually contain nicotine, most also contain flavorings and other chemicals, and some may contain marijuana or other substances. Other commonly used names are vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, mods, tanks, or electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

About 1 in 5 high school students now vape, the CDC estimates, and 1 in 20 middle school students do.

Cost is the main driver for young people choosing to buy from an unlicensed source, Teske says. Buying cartridges from a licensed dispensary is usually about double the cost of getting them from an unlicensed source.