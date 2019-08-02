CDC Revises Number of Vaping-Linked Lung Illnesses

By E.J. Mundell

FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials have revised downward the number of cases of a severe lung injury linked to vaping, from more than 450 cases cited last week to the total of 380 cases announced late Thursday.

The decrease is due to the exclusion of "possible" cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained. The new case total -- which includes cases either confirmed or "probable" -- have occurred across 36 states and the Virgin Islands, the CDC said in a statement.

Some cases have proven fatal. "Six total deaths have been confirmed in six states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oregon," the CDC noted.

The reason behind these illnesses and deaths remains uncertain, but one potential culprit is an oily chemical called vitamin E acetate. Still, much more study is needed, the CDC said, and the exact cause of the illnesses remains unknown.

Vitamin E acetate is derived from vitamin E, which is found in vegetable oils, nuts and seeds, and leafy green veggies. Vitamin E acetate is available as a dietary supplement and skin treatment.

When vaped and inhaled, this oil can harm lung cells, experts say.

Illnesses and investigations

"The focus of our investigation is narrowing and that's great news, but we're still faced with complex questions in this outbreak that will take time to answer," Ileana Arias, acting deputy director of non-infectious diseases at the CDC, said during a Sept. 6 media briefing.

In the meantime, the CDC urges people to not use e-cigarettes until more is known about what's causing these lung injuries. The American Medical Association has issued a similar warning.

"While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products," said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, the incident manager in charge of the CDC's response to this health crisis.

According to Meaney-Delman, many patients in cases reported nationwide said they had also recently used "THC-containing products, and some reported using both THC- and nicotine-containing products. A smaller group reported using only nicotine products," she added.