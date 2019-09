Sept. 19, 2019 -- CBS, WarnerMedia and Viacom have banned ads for e-cigarettes. The ban comes after a spate of vaping-related lung infections and seven deaths.

CBS said it will not advertise e-cigarettes on the network, and WarnerMedia is canning e-cigarette ads from TNT and TBS. Both channels have recently aired ads for Juul, NBC News reported.

Viacom, which has also run ads for Juul on on BET, CMT, TV Land and Paramount, is pulling them immediately.