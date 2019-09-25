California Sues Juul for Targeting Teens

Juul, the top-selling maker of e-cigarettes in the United States, is being sued by California for allegedly targeting teens with it early marketing campaigns.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, also alleges that Juul's website didn't previously adequately verify customers' ages, the Associated Press reported.

This is just one of many legal battles for Juul. It's the focus of numerous state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing campaigns helped trigger the teen vaping crisis in the United States.

Juul denies that it marketed to teens and notes that it's stopped advertising and taken most of its flavors off the market, the AP reported.