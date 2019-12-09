No One Brand Explains Vaping-Related Lung Injuries

Dec. 9, 2019 -- No single THC-containing product brand appears responsible for the outbreak of lung injuries linked to the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products, the CDC has found.

Overall, 152 different THC-containing product brands were reported by patients with EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury), according to the first national data released Friday by the CDC. Dank Vapes, a class of largely counterfeit THC-containing products of unknown origin, and frequently mentioned as a cause of the outbreak, was the most commonly reported product nationwide.

As of Dec. 3 of this year, 2,291 patients have been hospitalized, with cases in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to these particular lung injuries, the CDC reports. The fatality rate of all reported cases is 2%, with 48 deaths reported.

While Dank Vapes was the most commonly reported product nationwide, many other brands have been linked with the outbreak. Brands also varied by region of the country.

Dank Vapes was most commonly reported by patients in the Northeast and South.

TKO and Smart Cart brands were cited by patients in the West.

Rove was more commonly reported in the Midwest.

The new information suggests that EVALI is linked with THC-containing products but not one single product brand, the CDC says. But it continues to advise people to avoid not only THC-containing products, but all e-cigarette or vaping products.