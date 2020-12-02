Study: CBD from Marijuana Doesn't Impair Driving

Dec. 2, 2020 -- Using low-dose CBD may not impair how well you drive, but other strains of cannabis could affect your performance differently, according to a new Dutch study.

Strains rich with THC, the chemical that produces marijuana’s “high,” cause driving impairment up to 4 hours after vaping, but strains that contain CBD (cannabidiol) and no THC do not, says researcher Johannes Ramaekers, PhD, professor of psychopharmacology and behavioral toxicology at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

"The implication for the general public is that the cannabis-induced driving impairment should be acknowledged as a public health risk, while taking into account that impairment may differ between cannabis strains and depends on time [elapsed] after use," he says.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, was small with just 26 people.

CBD use has skyrocketed in the U.S. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 1 in 7, or 14%, of Americans say they use CBD products in the form of edibles, oils, tinctures, and topicals, often to relieve pain, anxiety or to improve sleep.

CBD is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in marijuana, along with THC. While some call CBD non-psychoactive, other experts say a better term is that it is ''non-intoxicating."