Mixing Coke, Meth With Opioids Driving Rise in Deaths

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Overdose deaths resulting from a dangerous combination of cocaine and opioids are outpacing fatalities linked to cocaine abuse alone, a new U.S. government report warns.

"Much of the increase in the rate of drug overdose deaths involving cocaine in recent years is due to the co-occurrence of opioids," said study author Dr. Holly Hedegaard.

A similar trend has started taking hold because of the combined abuse of both methamphetamines and opioids. Starting in 2017, deaths attributed to that pairing started to outpace deaths linked to meth alone.

Still, the role played by opioids in cocaine and meth overdoses have so far differed by degree. For example, 54% of all meth-related deaths in 2019 also involved opioids. By contrast, 75.5% of all cocaine-related deaths also involved one or more opioids in 2019.

The findings may explain why fatalities due to cocaine and meth have been on the rise in recent years, suggested Hedegaard, an injury epidemiologist in the division of analysis and epidemiology at the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).