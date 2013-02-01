Pandemic-Fueled Drug Abuse Threatens Hearts, Lives

By American Heart Association News

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 20, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- On a recent day in his Denver Health emergency room, Dr. Eric Lavonas hit another tragic trifecta.

"In a nine-hour shift, I took care of somebody with chest pain from cocaine, somebody with an opioid overdose who quit breathing, and somebody with methamphetamine use who thought he was being chased by shape-shifting demons," he said. "Sadly, that is not a rare occurrence anymore."

Lavonas, who is also a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado, has a front-row seat in what appears to be a pandemic-related surge in addictive, illegal drugs that damage hearts and threaten lives.

By late June of last year, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with coronavirus-related stress or emotions, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

In December, the CDC reported that drug abuse and fatal overdoses began rising early in the pandemic, presumably as lockdowns, financial strain and uncertainty about the future spurred increased drug use. A preliminary CDC summary released last week counted nearly 90,000 overdose deaths in the 12 months ending in September 2020, a 29% increase from the previous period. That surpassed the more than 80,000 annual deaths reported last May that health officials said at the time had been the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.