Drug Makers Reach $26 Billion Deal on Opioid Lawsuits

THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A proposed $26 billion settlement on opioid-related lawsuits has been reached with four large drug companies, a group of state attorneys general announced Wednesday.

If enough states sign on to the deal with the country's three major drug distributors -- Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson -- and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, the companies could be released from all legal liability in the nation's opioid crisis that's killed hundreds of thousands of people, The New York Times reported.

If states and cities accept the settlement that took two years to reach, they would drop thousands of lawsuits against the companies and promise not to launch any future legal action against them, the Times said. The money from the companies would be used by communities for addiction treatment, prevention services and other significant costs associated with the epidemic.

"We recognize the opioid crisis is a tremendously complex public health issue, and we have deep sympathy for everyone affected. This settlement will directly support state and local efforts to make meaningful progress in addressing the opioid crisis in the United States," Michael Ullmann, executive vice president and general counsel of Johnson & Johnson, told the Times.