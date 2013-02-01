U.S. Meth Overdose Deaths Tripled in Recent Years

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths from methamphetamine overdoses in the United States nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019, health officials report in a new study.

While the number of methamphetamine users did not increase as steeply, researchers said frequent use of methamphetamine, and using other drugs at the same time, may have contributed to the increase in overdose deaths. Meth users have also become more diverse, according to the report.

"We are in the midst of an overdose crisis in the United States, and this tragic trajectory goes far beyond an opioid epidemic. In addition to heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine are becoming more dangerous due to contamination with highly potent fentanyl, and increases in higher risk use patterns such as multiple substance use and regular use," said researcher Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.



In 2020, more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, the largest one-year increase on record. The increase was largely driven by overdoses involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, but overdoses involving methamphetamine were also significant.

