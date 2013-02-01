Number of Teens Who Vape Marijuana Doubled in 7 Years

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Teenagers have followed the vaping trend into marijuana use, with recent studies chronicling a boom in pot vaping among adolescents in the United States and Canada, researchers report.

The percentage of teens who've experimented with vaped pot has more than doubled in recent years, and vaping among frequent marijuana users has quadrupled, according to the study.

Currently about 1 in 8 North American teenagers have vaped pot within the last year, and nearly 1 in 10 within the past month, according to a new analysis of data pooled from 17 different studies.

"The prevalence of adolescent cannabis vaping is on an upward trajectory in the U.S. and Canada," said lead researcher Carmen Lim, a PhD candidate with the University of Queensland's National Center for Youth Substance Use Research in Australia. "We also found adolescents' preference for cannabis products may be shifting from less potent products like herbal cannabis to highly potent vape oil and concentrates."