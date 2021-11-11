Nov. 11, 2021 -- Blackout Wednesday, the unfortunate nickname for Thanksgiving eve, is the busiest bar night of the year. With college students home for the holidays and distant friends and family coming together for a long weekend, the appeal of socializing sometimes overpowers the nightmares of a hangover, especially when you sleep it off with midday turkey-induced naps. But when the consequences set in, many curse themselves and the splitting headaches they acquired. Well, there is a reason why you experience hangovers, and it’s not far from science and genetics. In fact, “about 50% of the differences between people and how they get hangovers is driven by genetics,” says Puya Yazdi, MD, chief science officer of SelfDecode, a company that uses DNA and lab tests to offer personalized health care recommendations.

The Science and Genetics Behind Hangovers “Hangovers are more complex than you may think. Genetics can have an impact on how you experience a hangover, and so can many other factors,” says Serena Poon, a community health nurse and reiki master in Los Angeles.