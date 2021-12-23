Jan. 27, 2022 -- It’s no secret that a particular public health epidemic has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic: drug overdose deaths. From May 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug overdose, according to the CDC. About 64% of those deaths were from opioids, mostly fentanyl.

To reduce those deaths, researchers from the University of Washington have developed a new wearable device that can tell when a person is overdosing from opioids.

It's possible to reverse an opioid overdose with the drug naloxone, but it has to be given as soon as someone shows signs of an overdose or stops breathing. If a person is having an overdose alone, or if no one nearby has a naloxone dose or the training to administer it, that person’s likelihood of dying is much greater. This prompted the researchers to develop an auto-injector system that people with opioid use disorder can wear against their belly. The new device works a lot like an insulin pump.