March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers.

That was 15 years ago. Since then, the problem has become even deadlier and more widespread, she says.

“You would think drug use would not be prevalent in these small communities, but it is. And it’s almost invisible,” says Jawa, who is now an infectious disease and addiction medicine specialist at Boston Medical Center. “The rate of unintentional overdoses has skyrocketed. Fatal overdoses aren't just adults -- more and more we're seeing teenagers dying.”

Schools are acting in response to the increase in overdoses among teens. In Oregon City, OR, a city of 37,000 south of Portland, the local school board this month approved school officials to use naloxone, a lifesaving medicine, also known by its brand name Narcan, that can reverse an opioid overdose. Th­e move was prompted by the fatal overdoses of two Portland teenagers.