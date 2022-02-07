Patch to Warn of Drug Overdose in Development

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With the United States facing an epidemic of drug overdoses, researchers are developing a wearable patch that can detect an oncoming opioid OD and deliver doses of a drug that could save lives.

The Indiana University Bloomington research team has received a three-year, $3.8 million grant from the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse to develop the patch, which combines two separate cutting-edge technologies, said co-developer Dr. Ken Mackie, chair of the university's Center for Biomolecular Science.

The patch — roughly the size of a nicotine patch — would contain sensors that track the wearer's pulse, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, Mackie said. Opioid overdoses occur when narcotics cause breathing to slow or stop.

"The idea is that the patch will be sensing all those variables continuously," Mackie said. "Then, through an AI [artificial intelligence] training algorithm, what we'd like the patch to be able to do is to detect sort of an imminent opioid overdose before blood oxygen saturation drops to dangerously low levels."