Big Rise in Marijuana Vaping Among U.S. Teens

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A growing number of U.S. teenagers are vaping marijuana -- a habit that in some ways may be more risky than old-fashioned pot smoking, a new study finds.

Researchers found that between 2017 and 2019, the percentage of teens who reported any marijuana use in the past month ticked upward slightly -- from 13.9% to 15.4%.

What really changed, the study found, was how kids were using the drug. There was a sharp increase in vaping, while traditional marijuana smoking declined.

The percentage of kids who said they vaped marijuana "frequently" -- at least once a week -- more than doubled, from 2.1% to 5.4%. Occasional use (one to six times a month) rose to a similar degree.

At the same time, the proportion of kids who smoke marijuana declined. In essence, vaping seemed to be replacing smoking, according to lead researcher Katherine Keyes, a professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.