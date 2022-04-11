Nov. 10, 2022 – I was in the exam room, saving my big question for last, as one does.

It was my first meeting with my new primary care doctor in Colorado, and I was impressed with his fluid citations and advice from recent studies on heart disease, exercise injuries, and musculoskeletal pain – three of my major sore points.

So far, so good.

Then I ventured my last question. “I’ve been having sleep difficulties ever since my older son was born.” (Note: That was during the first Bush administration.) “But now that I’m in Colorado, I wonder if cannabis might help me through the night? I hear it’s good for that.”

Suddenly, my doctor clammed up.

“I’ve heard some things, too,” he told me. “But I can’t advise you on that, because I could lose my license.”

He could no more recommend cannabis than he could heroin or ecstasy -- because all are designated Schedule 1 drugs on the federal level. (Though that could change, given President Joe Biden’s recent moves toward marijuana reform.)