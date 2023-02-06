Feb. 15, 2023 -- In December, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did an about-face on an issue that has been a flash point in the debate over decriminalization of drug paraphernalia: the use of test strips that can detect fentanyl, the synthetic opioid. Abbott had previously opposed legislation legalizing the test strips, but he cited a stunning 89% increase in fentanyl deaths in Texas the prior year.

“It's an extraordinarily deadly problem,” Abbott said in a press conference where he explained his change of heart.

More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the CDC. Almost 70% of those were from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Now, the death toll is causing lawmakers across the country to change their tune.

A Policy Shift

Fentanyl test strips were developed in 2011 to test for the drug in urine by law enforcement, for parents wanting to know what their kids were taking, and for users wanting to know what was in the drugs they previously took. A Johns Hopkins University study in 2018 found that the strips could accurately detect fentanyl in drug residue. Soon after, California and Oregon were among the first states to provide their public health departments with free strips to distribute at needle exchanges.