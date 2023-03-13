Fatal Drug ODs Among U.S. Seniors Have Quadrupled in 20 Years

THURSDAY, March 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Drug overdose deaths -- both accidental and intentional -- have quadrupled over the past 20 years among older adults in the United States, a new study finds.

This increase in people ages 65 and older suggests the need for greater mental health and substance use policies, the authors said.

“The dramatic rise in overdose fatalities among adults over 65 years of age in the past two decades underscores how important it is for clinicians and policymakers to think of overdose as a problem across the life span,” said co-author Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

“Updating Medicare to cover evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders is crucial, as is providing harm reduction supplies such as naloxone to older adults,” Shover said in a school news release.

About three-fourths of those who died accidentally were using illicit drugs, including synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. In 67% of intentional overdoses, seniors used prescription medication, including opioids, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, antiepileptics and sedatives.