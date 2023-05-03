Deaths Due to Fentanyl Nearly Quadrupled in 5 Years

WEDNESDAY, May 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Overdose deaths in the United States tied to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 279% from 2016 to 2021, health officials reported Wednesday.

With the nation reeling from continued drug overdose deaths, investigators sought to identify trends in drug-related fatalities involving the five most commonly involved opioids and stimulant drugs: fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.

In just five years, deaths involving fentanyl -- the most frequently implicated substance -- rose from 6 per 100,000 people to 22 per 100,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This continues to be a public health concern in the United States that we should keep monitoring," said lead researcher Merianne Rose Spencer, a health statistician at CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

The rate of overdose deaths involving methamphetamine and cocaine also increased during that time period, while deaths from heroin and oxycodone dropped off, Spencer's team found.