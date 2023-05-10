Black Patients Less Likely to Get Treatment for Opioid Overdose

THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Medications that treat opioid addiction and prevent overdose deaths are drastically under-prescribed in the United States, particularly for Black patients, a new study has found.

Disabled people on Medicare are not likely to be prescribed either buprenorphine – the best medication for treating opioid addiction – or naloxone (Narcan), a drug that can reverse a life-threatening overdose, researchers report in the May 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Further, Black Americans are even less likely than whites to receive these meds following a medical event that clearly indicates the patient has opioid use disorder, said lead researcher Dr. Michael Barnett, an associate professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

“We found that white patients were about 80% more likely to get any treatment after one of these central events than Black patients,” Barnett said. “We were particularly surprised at how low the rates of treatment were, given the kind of high level of need and high risk in this particular population.”