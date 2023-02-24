Could Weight Loss Drug Treat Addiction as Well as Obesity?

June 13, 2023 – Could the class of new weight loss drugs including semaglutide – approved as Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes and Wegovy to treat obesity – also curb addictions and compulsive behaviors?

As demand for semaglutide for weight loss grew after Wegovy was approved by the FDA in June 2021, personal accounts of unexpected added benefits also began to surface for the class of medications known as GLP-1s, which mimic a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 that helps a person feel full.

Some patients taking these drugs for type 2 diabetes or weight loss also lost interest in addictive and compulsive behaviors such as drinking alcohol, smoking, shopping, nail biting, and skin picking, as reported in articles in The New York Timesand The Atlantic, among others. For now, the reports are merely anecdotal, so they're subjective and not yet clinically verified. But there's also some early research to support these observations.

Recent and Upcoming Studies

"I hope that GLP-1 analogs in the future can be used against [alcohol use disorder], but before that can happen, several GLP-1 trials [are needed to] prove an effect on alcohol intake," said Anders Fink-Jensen, MD, the senior author of a recent randomized controlled trial of 127 patients with alcohol use disorder, or AUD.