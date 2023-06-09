Buyer Beware: Delta-8 is the 'Russian Roulette' of Cannabis

Sept. 6, 2023 – A product derived from cannabis, created in laboratories around the country, has led to thousands of calls nationwide to poison control centers and sent hundreds of people to emergency rooms with complaints of vomiting, hallucinations, not being able to stand, and even passing out.

And it’s widely available and legal.

The culprit is called delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol or, more commonly, delta-8 THC. Last May, the FDA issued a consumer update warning of serious health risks linked to delta-8 after people took it, including unintentional exposures in children.

Commercially available delta-8 products are created in labs from cannabidiol (CBD) and a broad mixture of chemicals, such as pesticides, petroleum, and unknown ingredients. Because the FDA does not regulate CBD, delta-8 THC products are slipping under the radar in terms of oversight. As delta-8 products land on the shelves of local gas stations and convenience stores, what questions should consumers be asking before making a purchase?

What is Delta-8 THC?