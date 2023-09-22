'Beer Goggles' a Myth, but Alcohol’s Allure Real and Risky

Sept. 22, 2023 -- We humans have a mixed relationship with alcohol. On one hand, it helps us relax after a stressful day and feel more at ease in social situations. But excessive use can impact your health, raising the risk of unsafe behavior, injuries, violence, and disease.

Now researchers are saying that curbing those negative effects starts by better understanding alcohol’s appeal. Take a recent study into alcohol’s effects on men’s sexual urges.

A couple of drinks does not give you “beer goggles” that make other people look more desirable, the study found. But being tipsy may make you more eager to approach an attractive stranger.

An amusing finding? Maybe. But it also raises questions about alcohol abuse.

“While these findings may appear titillating, we hope that they contribute to a more serious objective, namely to better understand why some people are especially sensitive to alcohol’s alluring social effects,” said study co-author Michael Sayette, PhD, a professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, where the study was conducted.