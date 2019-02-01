Rise in Overdose Deaths Driven by Drug Combinations

Jan. 4, 2024 –Experts are sounding the alarm that a combination of prescription and/or recreational drugs now contribute to nearly three-quarters of overdose deaths in the United States.

Reports of the use of fentanyl along with the animal tranquilizer xylazine make preventing substance use disorder and associated overdose deaths even more complicated, experts said during a webinar sponsored by the National Institute for Health Care Management.

“Nearly 74% of all overdose deaths linked to cocaine now involve synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl,” said Cecelia Spitznas, PhD, a senior science policy analyst in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. “This type of combination drug use is part of a new trend driving the overdose rate, along with a growing use of xylazine, or ‘tranq.’”

The White House declared the drug combinations as an emerging threat against the United States in April.

In terms of overdose prevention, “if you yourself use any substance or if you know anybody who uses substances, here's a couple of things that we like to encourage people to think about,” Shawn Westfahl, overdose prevention and harm reduction coordinator at Prevention Point Philadelphia, said during the webinar. Avoid using drugs alone. “Most people who die from opioid overdose die with nobody around them. We encourage people to use the buddy system and stagger their use.”