Easing Marijuana Laws Doesn’t Mean the Drug Is Safer

May 1, 2024 – You shouldn’t draw major conclusions about the safety of marijuana amid the recent announcement that federal regulators may reclassify the drug, experts are cautioning

But the move is expected to make it easier for scientists to study questions about safety and how well marijuana’s works as a medical treatment. One legal expert said it could change how the federal government views using medical marijuana by prescription in a state where medical usage is legal under state law. Right now, that is still considered illegal under federal law.

“If you're a patient in a state with a medical marijuana law and your physician gives you a prescription for medical marijuana and you possess it, you will no longer be guilty of a federal crime,” said Robert Mikos, JD, LaRoche family chair in law at Vanderbilt University Law School in Nashville.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing to change how marijuana is classified, from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug. Schedule I also includes drugs like heroin, and the proposed change would drop marijuana to a lower-risk group that includes drugs like Suboxone, which is used to treat heroin addiction.