Pandemic Brought Big Rise in New Cases of Anorexia

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new study confirms yet another consequence of the pandemic for children and teenagers: Eating disorders, and hospitalizations for them, rose sharply in 2020.

The study of six hospitals across Canada found new diagnoses of anorexia nearly doubled during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the rate of hospitalization among those patients was almost threefold higher, versus pre-pandemic years.

The findings add to three smaller studies from the United States and Australia — all of which found an increase in eating disorder hospitalizations during the pandemic.

The current study, however, focused only on kids with a new diagnosis of anorexia, said lead researcher Dr. Holly Agostino, who directs the eating disorders program at Montreal Children's Hospital.

Those young people, she said, may have been struggling with body image, anxiety or other mental health concerns before the pandemic — then met their tipping point during it.

"I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that we took away kids' daily routines," Agostino said.