Lockdowns Put Some With Eating Disorders in Crisis

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- At Eating Recovery Center, which offers treatment and services for people who have eating disorders, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs were switched to virtual when the pandemic began.

But that didn't sit well with people who were working on their recovery.

"Our patients said, 'You can't do this. This is not enough support for us,'" said Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher, a certified eating disorder specialist and regional clinical director at the Eating Recovery Center in Chicago. "And within a week, we brought partial hospitalization back on site because we realized that the risk to them not getting treatment on site was worse than the risk to them coming out in public."

Among those who are facing fear, isolation and loss during the pandemic are people who experience eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating, according to recent research from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England.

"It's been well-documented that people with eating disorders control their eating in a negative way, because they feel that they have control over that behavior and there are other areas of their life that they don't have control in," said study author Mike Trott, a PhD researcher at Anglia Ruskin University.