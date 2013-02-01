Stress Not Always a Trigger for Relapse in Eating Disorders

By Robert Preidt

THURSDAY, April 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Stress does not trigger binge eating in people with eating disorders, new research suggests.

The findings challenge a common theory that's never been directly tested in patients, according to the study authors.

Their research included 85 women (22 with anorexia, 33 with bulimia and a control group of 30 without an eating disorder). The study participants were assessed for two days to determine how stress affected their eating habits.

The women also had MRI brain scans to assess brain activity.

"The idea was to see what happened when these women were stressed. Did it affect key regions of the brain important for self-control, and did that in turn lead to increases in food intake? What we found surprised us and goes counter to the prevailing theory," said Margaret Westwater, who led the study as a doctoral student in the psychiatry department at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.