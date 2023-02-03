March 2, 2023 -- As a veteran fitness assistant and trainer, Samantha Ward was well aware of the impact eating disorders can have on a woman’s health. Suddenly, though, the issue became personal.

“I developed an eating disorder later in life,” Ward says. “I was 55 years old when it started. I had never had one before.”

Ward was going through tremendous stress. “I believe that my eating disorder was a way to cope with a very difficult time in my life,” she says. “I had lost my job, my marriage was falling apart, and I was struggling with depression.”

Although eating disorders like binge eating, anorexia nervosa, and bulimia in older women are rarely discussed, they're a prevalent and growing problem. A new study from Yale School of Medicine reports that almost 3% of U.S. women ages 50 to 64, and almost 2% of women 65 and older, have an eating disorder.

What’s more, a study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders found that roughly 26% of older female participants reported binge eating one or more times a week. Sometimes, medical conditions such as GI difficulties or dental problems can lead to an eating disorder, the researchers found, as can depression and dementia. The study’s authors also report, however, that menopause can be a time that leaves a woman more vulnerable to developing an eating disorder. Some women start dieting to stop hormonal weight gain, for example, and develop a distorted body image.