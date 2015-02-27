There are all sorts of things that can trigger migraines. For some people, it might be lunch.

Studies have proven only a few foods, or things in foods, seem to bring on headaches in a lot of people.

"I don't recommend a particular diet to anybody with migraines. But if somebody says, 'Anytime I eat Brie cheese I get a migraine,' well then, don't do that," says B. Lee Peterlin, DO, director of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Headache Research.

"The data does not support many of the often-cited food triggers, including chocolate. However, it is sound advice if a patient feels a particular food may be a headache trigger to remove it from your diet. If you put it back in your diet and headaches return, then it likely is a real trigger for you."

Here's a look at some of the common foods and drinks that have been linked to migraines.