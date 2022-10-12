I’m also fortunate that I live in an area with access to a physical therapist who specializes in MS. She's been amazing at showing me exercises that can strengthen the weak parts of my legs and help me work on my stability.

When it comes to healthy eating habits, my philosophy has always been everything in moderation. I know a lot of people who have tried special diets, but I just try to fill my plate with a lot of fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and eat fewer packaged and processed foods. My downfall is my sweet tooth, which I’ve always had. And sugar causes inflammation, which can ramp up MS symptoms. But being aware of how foods make me feel helps a lot. I know that I feel better when I eat a salad for lunch instead of something carb-filled. So I try not to overdo it in any unhealthy category.

It’s funny, because while MS has worsened my physical balance, it’s forced me to find balance in my day-to-day life. I’ve always been someone who feels guilty if I’m not doing or helping, or being productive. But it’s become clear that it’s not only OK to relax, it’s necessary. Fatigue is one of the main symptoms of MS, and being more mindful of my activity levels is one of the ways I keep my stress low and help manage that symptom.