When it comes to your multiple sclerosis (MS), you want to do what’s best for your body. But you wonder about alcohol. Is it OK to enjoy a drink from time to time? Or is alcohol completely off the table? The answer is a little more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Don’t Overdo It

“For most people with MS, the answer is to use alcohol in moderation,” says Jennifer Graves, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurosciences and director of the Neuroimmunology Research Program at the University of California, San Diego.

According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, that means no more than one drink a day if you’re a woman or two if you’re a man.

“Regularly having several drinks could worsen neurological damage and function for patients living with MS, but a glass of wine or single beer at dinner is unlikely to cause significant issues,” says Graves.

Alcohol is neither all good nor all bad. For example, the antioxidants and flavonoids in red wine may actually lower your risk of heart disease, which is a concern when you have MS. But this isn’t a reason to start drinking if you don’t already. These compounds are in other food and drink, says Graves.

And in case you’re wondering if past alcohol use may have caused your MS, set your worries aside.

“Based on data available, that’s unlikely,” says Graves.