Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable neurological disease. No two people will have the same exact symptoms. When you have this chronic condition, symptoms can range from mild to severe. You could get problems such as fatigue and weakness, blurry vision, mood disorders, muscle spasms, or balance and focus issues.

Depending on the type of MS you have, your symptoms may flare up from time to time, or you may get new symptoms. The unpredictable nature of MS can be challenging, especially if you have to juggle a hectic schedule at your workplace, your school, or in your home life, like parenting and household chores.

Emily Reilly, 33, has firsthand experience. The Alexandria, VA, native, who works as a health care provider engagement manager at the National MS Society, was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS when she was 17. At the time, she was an active high school senior and an athlete.

"I was a soccer player with dreams to go play collegiate ball, and I had signed a soccer scholarship [a month] prior to my diagnosis," she recalls.