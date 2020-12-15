By Sharon Stoll, DO, as told to Keri Wiginton

You can think about multiple sclerosis (MS) kind of like the coronavirus: It’s completely unpredictable. None of us -- not the doctor or the person with the disease -- has a crystal ball. We have no idea how MS will affect you 20 years down the road.

That’s why, if you have a relapsing form of MS, the most important thing is early treatment with an effective disease-modifying therapy (DMT).

You should start or stay on a DMT even if you think you’re doing fine. Some people want to go the natural route if they only have a relapse here or there. But no amount of exercise, vitamin D, or sun exposure is going to curtail your disease path. The only thing that’s proven to do that is disease-modifying therapy.

We also know that the brain of someone with MS shrinks at a faster rate than it would for somebody matched in age, gender, and lifestyle. DMTs are critical in slowing that process, especially when the disease is in its early stages.