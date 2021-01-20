In 2000, just 4 years after being diagnosed with an early, aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, Jennifer Molson started having relapses. Switching to a new, higher-dose medication provided no relief.

“In 2001, I stopped working,” she recalls. “My partner [now husband], Aaron, was bathing me, dressing me, cutting up all my food. I had no feeling from the chest down, bladder control issues, bowel control issues. I remember making a bowl of cereal, putting it on my walker, and dropping it on the floor. And I just sat on the floor and cried.”

A neurologist at the Ottawa, Canada, hospital where Molson was getting treatment suggested she join a clinical trial that was exploring whether a stem cell transplant could get her condition under control.

“The doctors weren't trying to give me my life back; they were trying to stop my disease activity,” Molson says.

The procedure, known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, uses high-dose chemotherapy to zap your nonworking immune system. Then you get a transplant of hematopoietic stem cells, which are found in bone marrow. The goal is to restore more normal immune function, says Jeffrey Cohen MD, director of the Experimental Therapeutics Program at the Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research at the Cleveland Clinic.