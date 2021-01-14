What Happens When You Stop Taking MS Meds?

If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you might be wondering if you’ll have to be on medication for the rest of your life. That’s something only you and your doctor can decide together. But some people do choose to stop taking disease-modifying medications for MS for a while. Some even quit their medication for good.

There are several reasons why you might stop taking MS medication. You may feel it doesn’t do enough to ease your symptoms. Or maybe the side effects are too severe, or they outweigh the drug’s benefits. If you relapse while taking medication, you could feel that if it isn’t working, you shouldn’t bother using it.

“Unfortunately, sometimes quitting is even a financial decision because a medication is too expensive, or insurance doesn’t cover it,” says Gabriel Pardo, MD, director of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence in Oklahoma City. (If cost is an issue, your doctor or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be able to help.)

If you’ve considered not using your MS medication, here’s what you need to know.