Emotional Support Animals for MS

Emotional Support Animals, Service Animals, and Therapy Dogs

Many people don’t realize that emotional support animals, service animals, and therapy dogs have different roles. However, they can all benefit people with MS.

Emotional support animals: An ESA should provide comfort in ways that align with your specific needs, Frenkel says. If you have MS, an emotional support dog who’s in tune with you may also provide physical assistance. For example, they can act as a brace when you have mobility or balance issues.

Even so, your ESA can’t always join you wherever you go -- even if you have a doctor’s note stating your need for such an animal. Federal law doesn’t require businesses, including stores and restaurants, to let them in. The one exception: Housing. Under the Fair Housing Act, you can live with an emotional support animal in places that are otherwise not pet-friendly.

You used to be able to fly with your ESA in the aircraft cabin. That changed in late 2020, when the U.S. Department of Transportation announced changes to some rules and definitions in its Air Carrier Access Act. Now airlines can recognize emotional support animals as pets. And pets often fly in the cargo hold.

Therapy dogs. The goal of pet therapy is to provide comfort and companionship to others, especially patients, caregivers, and staff in health care facilities. Most any breed can be trained to do this job. Nonprofit groups such as Therapy Dogs International evaluate and certify therapy dogs based on their obedience and temperament.

Why might you want to sign your dog up or volunteer with an organization that helps train them if you have MS? One overarching reason is that it can help address some of the physical and emotional challenges of life with this disease. Research links volunteering with:

Increased physical activity

Optimism

Sense of purpose

Social connection

Fewer depressive symptoms

Less hopelessness

Service dogs. Service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks that help you live more independently with a disability. These aren’t standard obedience tasks like sit and stay. They must be directly related to your disability. If you have MS, a mobility dog can pull a wheelchair or provide physical support (such as bracing) for your balance issues.